Alan Biggs on a win for Sheffield Wednesday that could be seen as a ‘defeat’

We should start by talking about the sort of result that shouldn’t happen - and I will.

To win 2-0 at Portsmouth with a bare-bones squad inside of a mutilated football club was simply magnificent from Henrik Pedersen and his Sheffield Wednesday players, not least youngsters George Brown and Ernie Weaver.

A brilliantly uplifting event thanks to both the team and 2,000 travelling supporters.

But where there is immense pride there should also be deep shame for one man over a backdrop that can’t be ignored, as rival Pompey fans supportively recognised.

There’s a terrible, twisted, crazy irony to winning against the odds. If people take their eye off the main ball, it can perversely turn victories into “defeats” - when defeats are “victories” in the cause of removing Dejphon Chansiri, especially if he is provided with another asset or two for January sales.

Mind you, losing hasn’t worked either and the resolve seems set either way. The worst of it is that there’s no point appealing to a sense of shame because there doesn’t appear to be one.

Chansiri either doesn’t grasp or, more likely, ignores the real issue. That the fans don’t want him. In any guise. In any structure or restructure. Period.

So the owner is breaking his word to them in not moving aside, as he said he would if they didn’t want him.

There was a less entrenched time, in fairness, when those fans were accepting of his funding even if preferring for it not to have to come from him.

Only in the first two or three years was the support for him unconditional, though even then alarms were raised, including here, about his methods.

To have him seemingly intent on keeping control at all costs to the club, and against the wishes of the people who are its reason for being, is beyond condemnation.

Any pretence to “loving the club” has been stripped bare.

Chansiri could magic up a billionaire backer and it wouldn’t solve the problem; which is squarely him and his running, or ruining, of the club. There is no faith in him on his record and behaviour.

It follows that, should he somehow secure a minority partner as is rumoured, the sole apparent purpose would be personal survival. When the club’s best interests would be to genuinely entertain bidders.

People theorise logically that he may owe more in loans than the realistic value of the club, hence can’t take market price. But whose fault would that be? To borrow more than the club is worth? More mismanagement if so.

It all points to an intensifying of justifiable protest action and leaves the onus on supporters to maintain their only self-help option, trying to starve the owner out.

This, too, damages the club. But not in the same way because it is pain for gain, aiming to cleanse it for a brighter future.

All this also at the sacrifice of anxious club employees. But I’m guessing they understand this as the majority are Wednesday fans.

Had they not been, as has been put to me, they would have walked out long before now.

Only one person has caused this and, while knowing this is a futile ask, he is failing in a moral duty if he doesn’t act accordingly.