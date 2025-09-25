Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that seeing the club’s staff worried about their next wage is something that ‘really affects’ them.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s coming up to the end of the month once again, and once more there are concerns that players and staff at Hillsborough won’t be paid on time as Dejphon Chansiri’s financial problems continue. The Star has previously reported of issues being faced, and early suggestions are that - after on-time payments last month - this month could be a struggle.

Bannan, who took a big wage cut in order to stay at S6 this summer, was on talkSPORT this morning ahead of the clash with Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, and he spoke honestly about the situation - admitting that the players, for the most part, can survive for a little while at least. For him, and his teammates, it’s more about the others - the lifeblood of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan’s concern is for Sheffield Wednesday’s staff

“Obviously some of the lads are fine in the changing room,” he said. “And it’s not so much the players, for us - it’s the staff. The players can survive, they can get by with missing a few payments here and there, but it’s the staff who rely on that money to pay mortgages and bills, clothes for their kids, and school.

“So it’s not really us, it’s the staff that we have to go in and face every day who’ve been here for years and years. To see them suffering and panicking really affects us.”

Wednesday are already under embargo for two separate reasons by the English Football League, and if payments don’t go through on time next week then there may well be another added to the list. Wednesday are a club in chaos still, and Bannan is amongst the many hoping to see something change as soon as possible so that some normality can return to Hillsborough in the future.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join