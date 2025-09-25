Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, is hopeful of getting a new goalkeeper coach in through the door this week.

The Dane is finally making some progress with regards to his technical team at Middlewood Road, with the last couple of weeks seeing Craig Mudd come in to sign from Manchester City and Pete Shuttleworth to join after recently leaving his post as assistant manager of Wycombe Wanderers.

But there’s one more position that Pedersen is hoping to fill, and that one pertains to the men between the sticks. Head of Academy Goalkeeping, Ben Ledger, has been helping out since Sal Bibbo departed over the summer, but the hope is that he’ll soon be able to return to his contract position as a first-team coach comes in to take over.

Sheffield Wednesday could have another new arrival

The Star has previously reported that the Owls were keen to get Darryl Flahavan in, who will soon be leaving his role as part of Tom Cleverley’s team at Plymouth Argyle, and while no names were mentioned, the Wednesday boss says that he’s hopeful of filling that position in the coming days.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit of Queens Park Rangers, he said, “I really hope that he’ll be here this week, by the end of this week, or maybe the first or second day next week. It’ll be close, I hope… Why the delay? When a coach is in contract there are two parts, there is also another club that needs to agree and to help in this case. So that’s why it’s been delayed a little bit.”

Flahavan has history at Hillsborough having previously been part of Garry Monk’s technical team over in S6, and the hope is that he’ll be able to come in and help take the likes of Pierce Charles - when he’s back fit - as well as Killian Barrett and Logan Stretch to the next level.

