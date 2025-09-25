Former Premier League striker, Kevin Doyle, says he’s sad to see what’s happening at Sheffield Wednesday at the moment.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doyle played against the Owls on a number of occasions over the course of his long career, never actually losing to them, and has experience of what playing at Hillsborough can be like. Like so many others he’s watched with dismay at the events of recent months, and he says he hopes to see somebody come in in the future who is going to ‘look after them’.

“So much went on in the summer,” he said, speaking to Boyle Sports. “Is there even going to be a club? Not getting paid. It's just an awful situation. I wasn't in that situation as a player ever. I can imagine it's a disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only hope is that it galvanises the few players that have left and they get loan signings in. Which they did. They were getting signings in and didn't have to pay any of their wages, the parent club was paying their wages, so you just have to cobble it together and create some sort of team spirit out of that.

“That's what Sheffield Wednesday fans will have to hope for...”

“Again, it's a massive club, you go there and play there and it's a fabulous atmosphere. Traditionally a really good, big club and it shows how quickly things can go wrong in football clubs. Like my old club, Reading, they were not quite in that situation last year, but not far off in the financial side of it.

“Probably something similar, they weren't getting paid and they finally sorted themselves out, it looks like, with new owners and that's what Sheffield Wednesday fans will have to hope for, that someone's going to come in and look after them.”

Wednesday are back in action this weekend as they face one of Doyle’s former clubs, Queens Park Rangers, at Hillsborough, and while Henrik Pedersen will try and keep the focus on the football, with another payday on the horizon and fresh concerns over whether payments will be made, another tough few weeks could lie ahead for the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join