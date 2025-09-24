Sheffield Wednesday’s financial problems have long since proved to be a problem for Henrik Pedersen and the senior setup.

But even with everything going on, over the summer the Owls managed to bring in some youngsters to bolster their youth setup, signing the likes of Cole McGhee, Harry Evers and Denny Oliver after they impressed on trial.

The trialists haven’t stopped there, though, with players such as Alex Asaba, Josh Bayliss and Joel Akpobi all having had stints with the club – Asaba and Bayliss were part of the U21 side that drew 2-2 with Barnsley this week.

It’s a difficult season for the U21s and U18s given how many of them have been bumped up age groups as a result of Pedersen’s threadbare first team needing recruits, with many U21 regulars now fully fledged members of the senior setup and U18s players doing their bit for the U21s.

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer woes

With that in mind, it’s thought that there is a desire to add to the side with players from outside, especially if they’ve done well during trial periods, but The Star understands that even on youth wages the Owls are currently being told that there can be no new faces through the door.

A lack of signings is nothing new, with Ethan Horvath only signing as an emergency loan due to Pierce Charles’ injury and Harry Amass only being allowed through the door because Manchester United are footing the bill. Now, however, it appears that there’s no wiggle room at any level.

It comes amid concerns that there will be issues paying wages on time once again this month, something that’s been a regular occurrence for quite a while now, with Dejphon Chansiri’s troubled reign continuing amid his ongoing financial struggles.

Wednesday remain under embargo by the English Football League and have a fee restriction that will run until 2027, and effectively the signing of any professional player – regardless of how young – will be affected and need to be given the green light by the powers that be. It makes any new arrivals unlikely.

