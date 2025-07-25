Alan Biggs on the ongoing crisis at Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a major football club shrinks and shrivels by the day, one aspect of it is perverse.

In wider public perception, Sheffield Wednesday is probably a bigger club than before this crisis took hold. That’s because the world is starting to acknowledge its important historical status in recognising its appalling plight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A subject of regular national media coverage and comment (rare in the normal run of things outside the Premier League) and questions in the House.

But more of this is needed. Wednesday is a powerful symbol of the worst that can happen in the Wild West of the football industry and of how its inept jurisdiction has necessitated independent regulation.

There can be no let up until unsuitable owners are driven out of the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right now, for all the degradation, that is easier said than done. Because every teetering step towards reclaiming some semblance of solvency at Hillsborough is a double edged sword.

For all that selling and offloading players eases the bare minimum, but all important, obligation of paying wages and meeting bills, it may also allow the Dejphon Chansiri regime to stagger on if it so chooses.

No-one can be sure what the owner’s end-game really is, even though there can only be one.

Is it genuinely to sell, as per the enlistment of a professional sales team? Or is there an underlying wish to cling on regardless, whatever the personal cost and above all to the club?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are questions only one person can answer. But without clarification, suspicions will naturally persist.

Any notion of Chansiri using incoming cash to stumble on must be just about the worst nightmare for most fans. It is unacceptable.

If there have been no genuine bidders, that’s another matter entirely. In fairness, football ownership sagas always attract tyre-kickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if the interest remains as considerable as is generally believed then you’d have thought any owner standing to lose everything would be straight out the door with as much as he can get.

It surely can’t be a case of hanging on to claw back some lost value.

The club’s most valuable playing assets have gone for a song and fans are already resigned to relegation from the Championship as perhaps the least damaging thing that can happen to their club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearing the sales process being described in words like “unique” only fuels their worst fears.

There are so many mixed messages, including reports that Chansiri is, in fact, desperate to sell. If so, selling is something he has never been good at or even receptive to. Hence the virtual giveaway of playing assets that could have been judiciously realised, all leading to this meltdown.

Nothing has changed so far when it comes to selling the club - because in the end it’s the owner’s call. And as with everything over the past 10 years, it’s about receiving - and taking - good professional advice.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Eight Unknowns - A look at the pictured Sheffield Wednesday players you might not know yet