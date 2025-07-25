Has a team ever been less prepared for a season than 2025/26 Sheffield Wednesday?
The Owls barely have any senior players, their club captain is training without a contract, they’re under a transfer embargo and there are question marks over whether the manager will still be the manager in two weeks’ time... Oh, and there are concerns that one of the stands may not be deemed safe enough to use when football returns to Hillsborough.
Wednesday haven’t made a single summer signing despite a raft of exits, and last season’s two top scorers had their contracts mutually terminated after an unpaid wages debacle - going on to sign for Championship rivals elsewhere. To say that the Owls are in dire straits would be an understatement.
You can check out a clip of she show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as we’re joined by Alex Miller to discuss the latest round of carnage at S6 - and a little bit of positive shoots from within the club’s youth structures.
Sheffield Wednesday feel incredibly unprepared
