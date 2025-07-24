Had he been able to sustain anything like the form he showed in his first outings as a Sheffield Wednesday player, the last few years of his career may well have worked out very differently.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kadeem Harris signed on at Hillsborough in the summer of 2019 as one of the final acts of Steve Bruce’s short stint as Wednesday boss, arriving alongside Moses Odubajo and Julian Börner as a trio of free agent signings made in the weeks before his controversial switch to Newcastle United.

A spritely wide attacker, Harris signed as a 26-year-old fresh off a spell at Cardiff City that saw him take in a Championship promotion and a 13-appearance season in the Premier League. His signing sparked high hopes of excitement at S6 and his opening performances did little to dampen those hopes as he scored in a thrilling debut win at Reading under caretaker boss Lee Bullen before grabbing the winner at home to Luton Town to take his new side fourth in the early-season table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 2019/20 season that had Wednesday sat third at Christmas nosedived in a difficult second half of a Covid-hit campaign that saw off-field turbulence overtake their progress under Garry Monk. Harris’ form went with it and despite the occasional eye-catching effort, he ended up as a bit-part part of the side ultimately relegated the following season under Darren Moore and was released along with a host of big-name players.

After an unsuccessful trial at Reading, a shock free transfer switch to Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv came to be for Harris. The club are in the midst of a long winter break but look a dead cert for promotion to the top tier. He has two goals and an assist in 12 matches - of which Metalist have lost only one.

Four years on, Harris’ career has proven colourful to say the least. Time in Ukraine with Metalist Kharkiv was cut short by the escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war and he was evacuated to a four-club turn in the Turkish second tier spanning the best part of three years. Last year he returned to England to take up a contract with Carlisle United and lit up at times, though the club were ultimately relegated from League Two.

A popular and amiable character now aged 32, he has signed for Salford City to remain in the EFL and will be looking to ignite further momentum into a fascinating career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am happy to be here, excited to get going, and I cannot wait to get started,” Harris told club media as part of his unveiling. “This is an exciting club on the up, I know the Club has tried to get promoted the last few years and haven’t been successful unfortunately, but I believe this year could be the year and will be the year.

“I played against the team last season, quite a few of the same players are still here, and Salford have always been a club which has excited me, they’re very good going forward, and I want to be a part of that, and part of a promotion, and I think we can do that this year.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Truth on Barry Bannan latest after fan concern over Sheffield Wednesday training photos