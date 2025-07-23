Footage of Djeidi Gassama’s debut goal for Rangers on Tuesday evening prompted a knowing response on both sides of the border.

Gers fans rejoiced, with social media reactions ranging from tongue-in-cheek Ballon D’or nominations to genuine analysis on a substitute appearance that had eased any concerns over the price tag of a young attacker whose form proved to be a little wavering in a two-year Owls career.

In South Yorkshire, the groans were almost audible. Gassama is a player far from the finished product, whose performance ceiling was as high as anyone’s in the division. Leaner times were, well, leaner. He was at times tactically naive and could lose concentration. Some matches towards the end of the campaign saw large portions of a match go by without any trace of the French youth cap. ‘Twas ever thus with young players at the outset of their career.

But the truth is that, alongside Pierce Charles, the Mauritania-born youngster was the finest young talent Hillsborough had contracted since who knows when. He was bright, tricky, exciting and at his best could dominate huge parts of matches. The most alluring thing was his rawness and the sense that with time and coaching, that performance ceiling could only get higher and higher.

Rangers signing Djeidi Gassama pictured on show for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA)

With a year left on his contract - there’s been no suggestion the club held a year’s option on his contract - this summer was always going to be a big one in the Gassama stakes. But for a widely-reported fee of £2.2m? It feels like a robbery of Wednesday’s own making - or more accurately that of Dejphon Chansiri.

To drive a club to the point of financial embarrassment that you have to sell your more sparkling silver is one thing - you can throw Caelen Cadamarteri and Anthony Musaba into this bracket - but to do so at a cut-down price is something else. While those of us on the outside pontificate on what a fair price would be for Gassama, I’m reminded of a Danny Röhl post-match press conference at Plymouth where the German compared him to Romain Esse, the spritely attacker of similar profile who was bought for £14.5m by Crystal Palace a few weeks previously.

“I will not praise him too much at the moment,” Röhl grinned when asked on one of Gassama’s most eye-catching Wednesday outings. “But there is a player from Millwall who moved onto a Premier League club. You will know who I mean. I think there is no limit for Gass when I compare him.”

Romain Esse made a move from Millwall to Crystal Palace in January - for a reported £14.5m. | Getty Images

Not long later the Owls boss said on the handling of the PSG man’s future: “When you perform, when you develop and when you are 21 years old, the interest will become more and more. Bigger clubs will ask about him and this is normal... He scores and has special moments. It has been a fantastic journey and there will be a decision as a club coming. This is then part of the bigger picture.”

That decision has been made and the opportunity to harness an Esse-esque transfer fee squandered. Pool in the free agent departures of Josh Windass and Michael Smith with those listed above and it strikes as a truly shameful consequence of Chansiri’s desperate mishandling of the club’s finances.

The growing reputations of Gassama and Charles offered hope Wednesday would be able to cultivate a buy-to-sell policy on young players and launch themselves into the sort of transfer plan other clubs have achieved great success with. At the heart of this sorry mess is a football team and you can only sympathise with those tasked with holding things together.

Many a career at a big club has kicked off with a false dawn and highlights reel moments have never been the 21-year-old’s deficiency. But as he cut in from wide and put Rangers into a 2-0 Champions League lead in front of a sold-out Ibrox, it served as yet another kick in the nether regions for those wearing Wednesday spectacles.

Djeidi Gassama offered-up an opportunity Owls supporters - and the club - had waited a very many years for. That opportunity has been squandered due to the failings of the man with his name above the door.

