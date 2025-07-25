Many of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy players have had to step up into the senior ranks this summer...

The Owls don’t have a very big squad right now following a raft of exits over the summer, and while there are some more establish youngsters who have been in and out of first team training for a while, there any a number of faces that many fans won’t recognise.

In the gallery released by the club this week there were youngsters like Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire, Gabriel Otegbayo, Rio Shipston and Gui Siqueira all seen to be part of training under Danny Röhl and Henrik Pedersen, but we thought we’d give you a bit of a rundown on eight names and faces that you might not know so much about...

Killian Barrett - Goalkeeper

Barrett, 21, came to the Owls from Binfield last year, and made a strong first impression. He earned first professional contract a year ago, before spending time out on loan with Solihull Moors and Rochdale. The Irish shot-stopper got a first U21s call-up recently, and is currently the oldest goalkeeper on the club’s books.

Logan Stretch - Goalkeeper

A Welsh youth international, Stretch is another young keeper who could have a bright future ahead of him. The 18-year-old came to Middlewood Road after leaving Liverpool in 2023, and he was offered – and signed - his first pro deal this summer.

Jack Phillips - Goalkeeper

Phillips, a 19-year-old goalkeeper, has been with the Owls since 2022 after he moved on from Southampton. The 2024/25 season saw him travel with the first team, to games such as Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, and he was offered a new contract at the end of the campaign.

(Pierce Charles, Killian Barrett, Logan Stretch and Jack Phillips - Image via SWFC)

Reece Johnson – Left back

The 19-year-old full back has spent years climbing up through the ranks at Wednesday’s academy, signing scholarship terms in 2022 before landing his first professional contract two years later. He was a regular for the U21s last season, and is one of only a couple of left backs still left at the club now. He scored in a 3-0 friendly win over York City this month.

Cole McGhee – Centre back

Back to work at Middlewood Road 🦉#swfc pic.twitter.com/vgjbIdIXl6 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 14, 2025

McGhee (to the left of Dom Iorfa) is one of the newest arrivals at Wednesday, joining this summer after leaving Preston North End. The centre back has spent time in Coventry City’s academy and had a loan spell with Chorley in 2024/25, becoming an Owl officially just a few weeks ago. He was one of those who got the chance to head over to St. George’s Park with the seniors.

Jarvis Thornton – Central Midfielder

Not many players have been with Wednesday longer than Thornton has. The 19-year-old, who has been captain in various age groups, first joined the club as at Under-8s, and landed his first professional contract last summer. He had an option in his contract exercised this summer.

Bruno Fernandes – Attacker

The attacker (bottom right with Liam Palmer) first raised eyebrows in 2022 when he signed scholarship terms – a name like Bruno Fernandes – will do that, and the 19-year-old has progressed nicely since then. He got his first professional deal in 2024 after a very impressive season in the U18s and U21s, and has a number of chances to train with the senior side.

George Brown - Striker

The 21-year-old striker extended his contract at Wednesday earlier this month, just under a year since he joined the club on the back of a successful trial spell. He got eight goals last season and has started preseason with the U21s strongly with three already.

It’s unknown at this stage whether the above list of players is an exhaustive list of those who are in and around the first team as things stand, and we’ll get a better idea of where things are at this weekend when the Owls take on Mansfield Town in a preseason friendly at Middlewood Road.

