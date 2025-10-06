Sheffield Wednesday have reached the October international break having won one of their opening nine Championship matches.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just nine games into the Championship campaign and already it is time for the second international break of the campaign.

For Sheffield Wednesday, though, it is exactly what the doctor ordered after a gruelling three-game week drew to a close with a 5-0 home defeat to Championship table-toppers Coventry City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just one win from their opening nine matches, Wednesday are only being kept off the bottom of the table because of the fact their neighbours have had an even worse start. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Hull City marked an eighth defeat in nine for Sheffield United, meaning they remain bottom and three points behind the Owls.

As surprising as United’s start has been, there has been nothing surprising about Wednesday’s. In fact, you could argue that it is surprising they have got as many as six points on the board amid the ongoing chaos off the pitch.

With the campaign now on hold for just under a fortnight, The Star has picked out five things we have learned about Wednesday’s start to the campaign:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday are where we all expected them to be

Sitting 23rd in the table after nine games is pretty much where everybody expected Wednesday to be at this juncture. After a car crash of a pre-season that featured no public friendlies, saw players forced to train away from Middlewod Road and wages delayed in June and July, it is actually quite impressive Wednesday aren’t rock-bottom and pointless.

Working under Henrik Pedersen, who succeeded Danny Röhl in July, Wednesday’s players have found life tough because of the ongoing crisis off the pitch, but they have put up a very respectable fight on it so far (more on that later).

With such a limited number of options available to Pedersen, genuine fears were actually expressed that Wednesday could fail to win a single game this season. They extinguished that fear last month, winning 2-0 at Portsmouth, and it marked the beginning of a respectable three-game unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With such a limited squad and a points deduction seemingly inevitable, it is almost a certainty that Wednesday will be playing in League One next season. However, it is to be expected given the way Dejphon Chansiri’s running of the club has spiralled out of control over the last few months.

Youngsters have made the most of the crisis

The one good thing that has come of Wednesday’s ongoing crisis has been the emergence of several youngsters into the first-team squad. As a result of the club losing multiple players over the summer and only being able to bring in two new signings, Pedersen has been left with no choice but to turn to the club’s academy ranks for help.

After very youthful Owls XIs got the better of Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in the Carabao Cup in August, some members of those matchday squads have become regular fixtures in Pedersen’s Championship plans, none more so than Ernie Weaver and George Brown.

Centre-back Weaver, 19, has started each of the Owls’ last four Championship matches and recently bagged the club’s September Player of the Month award. As a result of his excellent start to his senior career, Premier League clubs are understood to be already keeping a close eye on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ernie Weaver has made a fantastic start to his senior career. | Steve Ellis

Brown has also made a very encouraging start to his senior career, scoring two goals in his first four Championship appearances, including a goal on his league debut away at Portsmouth.

The likes of Cole McGhee, Reece Johnson and Jarvis Thornton have also offered flashes of their potential.

Fans will not give up fighting

After a cluster of fans ran onto the pitch in protest against Chansiri ten minutes into the defeat to Coventry, it highlighted the severity of the club’s current woes.

Following a collection of organised protests by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust, ranging from walking into the defeat at Leicester City five minutes late to boycotting Carabao Cup matches, some supporters wanted to take a different approach by encroaching the playing surface to get their feelings across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although online disagreements and debates have been had among some Wednesdayites about the best form of protest, it is no doubt that everyone wants the same outcome: Chansiri to sell the club.

With Chansiri choosing to remain silent, it remains to be seen how impactful the ongoing protests will be in a bid to push the Thai businessman out of the door. But with the Trust now attempting to encourage every Wednesday fan, including season ticket holders, to boycott the next home game against Middlesbrough, it shows that some are prepared to try every possible method to try and force a change at the top.

Character and commitment

Having had their wages delayed in five of the last seven months, it would have been easy for Wednesday’s players to down tools. Instead, they have displayed the sort of character and commitment that could, in truth, have earned them more points than the six they have amassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would have been good value for a point away at Leicester City on the opening day of the season, producing a spirited display, before being beaten 2-1 late on. They were also unfortunate not to win on the road at both Wrexham and Birmingham City, drawing both games 2-2.

George Brown thought he had scored the winner against Birmingham City. | Getty Images

Their performances have been a lot better than people anticipated, and much of that has stemmed from them approaching games with the right mindset and admirable levels of determination.

The players, just like all of Wednesday’s staff and supporters, deserve so much better than the current situation they are in, but their commitment to the cause cannot be questioned.

Bannan’s still magic

On a personal level, Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan, who decided to sign a new contract during the summer to stay at the club, has enjoyed a really strong start to the campaign, scoring two goals and grabbing two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading Wednesday into every fight they are facing out on the pitch right now, the Scot remains as masterful with a football at his feet as he did when he first walked into Hillsborough a decade ago. He has been excellent in the last few weeks, playing a prominent role in the three-game unbeaten run Wednesday enjoyed prior to Coventry dismantling them at the weekend.

A credit to Wednesday both on and off the pitch, the Scot is a pillar holding the team together in its hour of need. He will forever be a Wednesday icon.