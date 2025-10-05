Coventry City have shown Sheffield Wednesday that tough times do not last forever.

The directions of travel that Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City are currently heading in could not be more contrasting.

As Frank Lampard and the Sky Blues supporters celebrated a 5-0 win that sent them top of the Championship table, Wednesday’s supporters walked away from Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon once again wondering what the immediate future holds for their club.

Although the number of participants in the 10th-minute pitch invasion did not threaten to cover large swathes of the Hillsborough playing surface, it marked a significant milestone in the protest attempts against Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

For some fans to have felt the need to run onto the pitch and disrupt a game to make their feelings known, it highlighted the level of severity Wednesday’s woes are now at under the Thai businessman. A delay in paying in senior players’ wages for the fifth time in seven months was the last straw for some.

Will the actions of those that felt brave enough to encroach the playing surface push Chansiri one step closer to the brink? Only time will tell.

Nevertheless, it was quite fitting that the protest efforts went to the next level against a club that has been through the wringer themselves - and not all that long ago. In truth, Coventry’s supporters would be entitled to say they had it far worse than what Wednesday and their fans have experienced over the last few months.

After dropping out of the Premier League in 2001, Coventry’s attempts of mounting an immediate return to the top flight failed. After 11 consecutive seasons in the Championship (Division 1 until 2004/05), the Sky Blues eventually escaped one of the world’s most competitive divisions, but did so via the wrong way, dropping down into League One at the end of the 2011/12 campaign.

Coventry ended up having to leave their home

Five consecutive seasons in League One finally came to an end when they were relegated to League Two in 2016/17. That five-year stint in League One featured no shortage of ownership issues, one of which saw them ending up having to groundshare with Northampton Town in 2013/14.

As a result, Sky Blues supporters had to make a 70-mile round trip to Sixfields just to watch their home games. A groundshare was something the Sky Blues had to familiarise themselves with again a few years later upon returning to the Championship in 2020/21.

During that period of uncertainty, protests against the club’s former owners, Sisu Capital, ramped up. Pitch invasions came and went, likewise boycotts and marches. Protests against Sisu also continued during the club’s promotion-winning season from League Two in 2017/18 and beyond.

Coventry City’s supporters went though a very challenging period. | Getty Images

Although some Sky Blues supporters travelled up to Sheffield on Saturday morning mindful their hopes of seeing a third win in a week for their team could be curtailed, amid the possibility of a Hillsborough pitch invasion, many of them understood why talk of a protest of such ilk was possible. Coventry fans have been there and experienced firsthand what Wednesday are currently going through.

Talk to any Sky Blues supporter and they will tell you how tough those years under Sisu were. However, they refused to give up fighting in pursuit of a brighter future for their football club.

Eventually, years of pain and frustration came to an end when local businessman Doug King purchased the club from Sisu Capital in January 2023. After originally securing an 85 per cent stake, becoming the club’s new executive chairman, King became the sole owner just two weeks later.

Since that juncture, Coventry have not looked back. They have blossomed under King’s stewardship, narrowly missing out on a return to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final in May 2023, before narrowly missing out again at the semi-final stage last season. They were also a toenail away from reaching the FA Cup final in 2024.

Nine games into this season and the Sky Blues sit pretty at the Championship summit after five wins and four draws, suggesting they are the team to beat.

Of course, investment and successful player trading has played its part in Coventry’s transformation over the last few years, but every Coventry supporter has earned the opportunity to dare to dream after years of pain and misery.

Although it does not feel like it now, with Chansiri offering no indications that he is prepared to hand over the keys to Hillsborough, Coventry have demonstrated that brighter days are possible even in the darkest of times.

Wednesday will rise again under the right ownership. They are too big a club not to. Everyone just needs to hang on in there and remember that the club’s fortunes will eventually change for the better.

Bad times never last forever.