Sheffield Wednesday were once again without a crop of key figures for their 5-0 defeat to Coventry City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen is not expecting the club’s injury situation to immediately improve after the international break.

The Owls were once again without a cluster of players for Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Coventry City at Hillsborough, including the likes of Pierce Charles, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki and long-term absentee Di’Shon Bernard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of Wednesday’s ongoing financial crisis, Pedersen is working with a threadbare squad that is being pushed to its maximum. He named an unchanged team from the 2-2 draw at Birmingham City four days earlier for the defeat to Coventry and it appeared as though a third game in eight days was a step too far.

Following six games in league and cup in 23 days since the September international break, the October hiatus appears to have come at an ideal time for Pedersen and his troops, who are continuing to work tirelessly in very difficult circumstances.

Unfortunately for the Owls boss, he has played down the likelihood of anyone returning for the trip to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in just under a fortnight’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedersen shares injury update

"I think it will take a little bit longer [amount of] time before we get the next one back,” said Pedersen. “The first one will maybe be Olaf, but it can also take some weeks, we are not sure how long it will take yet.

"But I don't think they will come [back] right now."

Kobacki has missed each of Wednesday’s last four matches after being forced off in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town at Hillsborough last month. Pedersen admitted a few days later the Polish winger had suffered a groin issue and was expected to be out until after the October hiatus.