Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ernie Weaver, has made quite the start to life in the senior game.

Weaver, who has captained the Owls at various youth levels in his climb up through the ranks at the club’s Middlewood Road academy, has been a standout performer for Henrik Pedersen’s first team this season after being called upon following a difficult summer.

The 18-year-old has now played eight games for Wednesday this season across the Championship and Carabao Cup, earning rave reviews for the way that he’s handled the step up into men’s football.

Ernie Weaver is being watched

Unfortunately for the Owls, though, his performances are not only being noticed by those following the club, and The Star understands that he is already starting to attract attention from the Premier League – with a number of clubs now keeping a very close eye on his progress.

Weaver is believed to have another year’s option on the contract that he signed over the summer – his first professional one – so at least, for now, there are no concerns over him possibly being picked up for free over the summer if his rise in the first team continues.

Like with so many of the other young players who have impressed this season, fans will be hoping that the club can act in order to tie them down on longer-term contracts that match their potential – however the Owls’ current situation makes that difficult.

Given the quantity of financial breaches the club have recently made under Dejphon Chansiri, and the inability to give assurances over the future funding of the club, Wednesday will have to seek permission from the English Football League to hand out any contracts – even renewals to players already at the club.

