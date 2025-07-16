Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the release of their new home kit for the 2025/26 Championship season.

With much of the focus on a potential takeover at Hillsborough, there was a sense of normality when details of the new home kit were released on the club website, with the away and third kits set to follow in the near future.

Describing the kit, they said , “The new home shirt features broad blue and white stripes on the front with a 3D design effect of the SWFC initials within the stripes, while the back has two-tone blue striping, again with the SWFC 3D design effect. The traditional WAWAW is embroidered in yellow on the rear of the shirt and finished with a plain white neck and ribbed cuffs.”

There has been some surprise when it was confirmed an adult home shirt will cost £72 - but how does that compare to other clubs under the Macron umbrella?

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: A closer look at Sheffield Wednesday's new home shirt - with and without the new sponsor

1 . Stoke City - Championship Cost of an adult home shirt from the club website: £55.00 | Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - League One Cost of an adult home shirt from the club website: £50.00 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dundee - Scottish Premiership Cost of an adult home shirt from the club website: £55.00 | Getty Images Photo Sales