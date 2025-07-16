New Rangers signing, Djeidi Gassama, says that he feels like he progressed well during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

It was confirmed on Tuesday, after a week of twists and turns, that the Gassama deal had finally gone through, with the 21-year-old penning a lengthy four-year deal at Ibrox for a reported fee of around £2.2m. It brought the short-lived saga to a close, and looks to have helped the Owls in paying off money that was owed to their players and staff.

Speaking to his new club’s media team - at St. George’s Park, where the Owls were also based - he spoke of how he quickly wanted to join them after hearing of their interest, but also credited his time at Hillsborough for his improvement.

Djeidi Gassama joined Rangers on Tuesday

“I am very happy to be here, I am very excited to start with my new club, it is a big club with a lot of history. For a long time, I have known about Rangers, and when they came in this summer I said to my agent, ‘We go directly’…

“In the last two years I’ve been in Sheffield, and I think the two years in Sheffield have given me a good progression and experience in English football. And it also gave me the situation to play, and I took my chance - now I’m here, and I think I can continue to improve here.”

Gassama is the latest player out of the door this summer following Sutura Kakay (Southampton) and Anthony Musaba (Samsunspor), and it’s expected that he won’t be the last to move on before the transfer window closes in a few weeks’ time.

