The latest news across the Championship as Sheffield United’s city rivals finally pay their players, an experienced former Owl is in training with Championship rivals and done deals.

There has been a lot of news across the Championship today and nowhere is currently as busy as Sheffield Wednesday, who have had a boost today as The Star understands that most - if not all - of the squad and staff have received the amounts owed to them.

This includes those who are staying on at S6 next season and players who have left the club this summer. Wednesday have been going through a turbulent time of late after being handed three embargoes from the EFL and a three-window restriction on their transfer market activity.

Gassama finally departs Wednesday

It has also been announced today that Djeidi Gassama has left the club to sign for Scottish giants Rangers after a delay in the deal getting over the line. The Mauritania-born winger scored eight goals in 47 appearances for the Owls last season.

Rangers manager Russell Martin said: “He is certainly an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats, and I believe he will add an extra dimension to our attack with his qualities.

"He is hungry to improve as a player and, most importantly, is desperate to pull on the Rangers jersey and help deliver success to the club."

Pompey sign ex-West Brom midfielder

Portsmouth have announced the signing of former West Brom attacking midfielder John Swift on a free deal after he departed the Baggies this summer.

The former Pompey academy product has signed a two-year contract at Fratton Park after playing 126 games for West Brom.

"John is a player with bags of Championship experience and is a real leader," Portsmouth manager John Mousinho said. "He possesses all the qualities we were looking for in a midfielder, as the club look to build on what was a positive first campaign back at this level.

"We're delighted to add John to the squad relatively early in pre-season and I'm really looking forward to working with him as we build up to our first competitive fixture next month."

The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder is leaving Ipswich Town following their relegation from the Premier League. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ex-Owl begins training with Millwall

Massimo Luongo has started training with Championship side Millwall after being released by Ipswich Town following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

It is thought that the experienced Australian will sign for the club, all being well, according to The Mirror.

It will be an important deal for the Lions to get over the line after losing experienced midfielders George Saville to Luton Town and George Honeyman to Blackpool.

The all-action midfielder played at Hillsborough for three years, making 73 appearances before being released and moving on to Middlesbrough. He then had an extremely successful spell with Ipswich, where he was a pillar in the side that secured back-to-back promotions from League One to the Championship.