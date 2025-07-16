The Owls unveiled it on Tuesday, shortly after Mr Vegas was confirmed as their front-of-shirt sponsor, with images being released of it with and without the casino brand’s logo on the front. It went on sale this morning at 9am.

Describing the kit, they said, “The new home shirt features broad blue and white stripes on the front with a 3D design effect of the SWFC initials within the stripes, while the back has two-tone blue striping, again with the SWFC 3D design effect. The traditional WAWAW is embroidered in yellow on the rear of the shirt and finished with a plain white neck and ribbed cuffs.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“The shorts are fully blue, with sizes from small to 4XL in adults and youths/juniors small to XL. The socks are full blue with the Macron Hero on the front and SWFC on the back in white and finished with a white narrow trim. Socks are available in four different sizes... Supporters should note that the shirts do not have our new principal front-of-shirt sponsor, Mr Vegas’ logo but there will be an opportunity to apply the logo at a later date.”

Meanwhile, they also added, “The official away shirt will be unveiled in the coming weeks, with the eagerly-awaited third shirt featuring the retro badge available in August at a similar time to last year.”

You can take a closer look at the new shirt, and the detailing on it, in the gallery below:

1 . A closer look at Sheffield Wednesday's new home shirt Courtesy of SWFC Photo Sales

2 . A closer look at Sheffield Wednesday's new home shirt Courtesy of SWFC Photo Sales

3 . A closer look at Sheffield Wednesday's new home shirt Courtesy of SWFC Photo Sales