Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, is willing to sell the club now – but until it’s actually done that doesn’t mean much.

Money finally started to filter into the club this week on the back of the sale of both Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba, and that coincided with the news that players and non-playing staff at Wednesday were finally being paid the money that was owed to them.

It drew a line, for now at least, under that element of the financial fiasco currently playing out at Hillsborough, however there has been no indication yet as to whether they have also paid the money owed to HMRC and other clubs that will keep them embargoed by the EFL.

There remains hope amongst the fanbase that a sale can be completed, and The Star knows of several interested parties who are either actively in talks to try and make a deal happen or are mulling over an approach.

All quiet on the takeover front right now

Last week this publication reported that an offer had been submitted that had been deemed acceptable by Chansiri, which would include the potential of a cash advance, but there has been radio silence since then, and there has been no indication as to where things are currently at. There could be various reasons for that, including a breakdown, shifted goalposts, non-disclosure agreements being adhered to, or simply a complete lack of movement.

It's understood that there are interested buyers from the US, UK and a party with links to Monaco, while BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton linked Italian, Francesco Guardascione. The Guardascione is one with a checkered recent history that is linked to failed takeovers, financial problems and other scandals.

He also said that he understood that an ‘agreement has been reached with at least one prospective buyer for Sheffield Wednesday’.

Where things go next is anyone’s guess, but player sales may be buying Chansiri more time as he continues his hunt for somebody to sell the club to as he tries to recoup some of the money lost over the last 10 years.

Potential bidder’s wish for Wednesday to ‘win the Premier League’

John Textor has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

One party believed to be is interested is American businessman John Textor, who spoke openly about Wednesday and how he hopes to see success for the club again on talkSPORT recently.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday, to me, is the example of what’s wrong with English football,” he said. “Because they should still have a chance at winning a championship every year, and they don’t. So when people talk about Manchester City having this historic win. They’re not really historic when they have that kind of advantage. So I’d love to see the rules allow a Sheffield Wednesday to win the Premier League again. I don’t know if that day will ever happen.”

Textor also went on to mention the Owls - unprompted - when discussing financial rules in the English game, saying, “I think if Sheffield Wednesday finds an investor that has a lot of capital, then he should be able to use that capital to climb up the table. Because everybody has the ability to write a cogent business plan and sell their community and club to an investor… There are literally going to be four or five big teams forever, and it’s always going to be the case.”

With less than a month until the new Championship season starts, clarity is needed around the club. However, it is not yet known how long it would take for a potential sale to get finalised, even if definitive progress was made.

