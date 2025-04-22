Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on Monday afternoon, ending a long winless run at home.

The Owls fell behind in the first half at Hillsborough and fans feared the worst as their team waited for a first victory at S6 since New Year’s Day, but a finish from Josh Windass and then a scrambled goal by Anthony Musaba completed yet another turnaround, making it 24 points from losing positions in the Championship this season.

Victory wasn’t the only positive, however, with young Pierce Charles stepping up to the plate in a big way as he not only made numerous saves from open play, but also kept out a penalty that changed the trajectory of the entire fixture. You can see some reaction from both he and his brother, Shea, below, while all the highlights - including some of those saves, can be found above.

The Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, was understandably pleased with his troops, speaking afterwards about how they deserved the points for their efforts against a difficult Boro outfit, and you can find part of his post-match press conference here:

For the rest of the fallout, including Röhl’s thoughts on a controversial interview after defeat to Stoke City, we’ve got you covered here: