Sheffield Wednesday found themselves depleted at the back heading into their 2-1 comeback win over Middlesbrough on Monday afternoon.

The Owls lined up with Shea Charles in the middle of defence alongside rookie Gabriel Otegbayo, the former Burnley youngster making only his fourth league start. Goalkeeper Pierce Charles, the third of the Wednesday ‘brat pack’ back three, made a string of vital saves including a penalty save that prevented a 2-0 scoreline after Finn Azaz’s opener. Goals from Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba earned the home side a long overdue Hillsborough win.

Otegbayo looked in some discomfort when he was substituted late on in the clash to be replaced by Liam Palmer, with many fearing a further defensive injury. Owls boss Danny Röhl revealed no such concern.

“It's just a cramp,” Röhl told The Star. “I think Gab is a big, big winner of the season. I saw something in him in the pre-season, then he had some good appearances and learned a lot, there were also some games where it was really quick for him. Today it was important that I gave him a position and that he had the 'plus one' position without the man, all the players around him had a bit more man-to-man, so he could read the game more.

“To make a summary, we improved two players with Pierce and Gab, they are both from the academy. This is fantastic and I think both can play in the Championship next season.”

The rookie defence was pulled together with the likes of Dom Iorfa and Akin Famewo ruled unavailable. Yan Valery, who has deputised as a centre-half this season, played at right-back in the absence of the also injured Pol Valentin. With front-line pair Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe already ruled out for the season, Röhl praised the efforts of his young central trio and the wider group.

“We had six defenders out, not available. Gab I trust more and more, he showed on a really good level today that he can play left centre-half, he did a fantastic job - brave with the ball, fantastic against the ball. Shea can play three positions; six, eight and centre-back. To have that back four and a young goalkeeper who had a small setback on Friday.

“You play with 19, 20 and 21 years old in defence, but around the team they all did really well. We had a really good balance between young players and experience, you saw the commitment, they all stayed together. It is a big thankyou to my players today.”

