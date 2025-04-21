Sheffield Wednesday boss praises 'fantastic' Owls - acknowledges role of Lady Luck
The Owls’ long wait for a victory at Hillsborough finally came to an end against Boro, with Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba getting the goals as Wednesday fought back from 1-0 down to pick up a 2-1 triumph in which the penalty-saving Pierce Charles shone in the Wednesday net.
Röhl was very critical of his players after their defeat at Stoke City on Good Friday, but was much happier this time around as he congratulated them on their efforts at S6, but also went on to acknowledge the role that Lady Luck played in the result after Tommy Conway saw a late effort cannon off the bar, down onto the line and eventually into the grateful arms of the Owls shot-stopper.
Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘fantastic job’
“It’s not easy to press Middlesbrough normally,” he told The Star afterwards. “They have the box in the middle of the pitch, and they do really well with short distances - so it’s not easy. So we decided today to keep it simple for the players, but we were very direct with what we wanted to do and they did a fantastic job.
“They deserve today the credit, and at the end the last moment is a situation that we didn’t have in the last three months at home. Today we had it, and it was the reason why we won. It was important for everyone, it’s been a tough time, and the supporters really deserved out first home win since January. And it helps bringing back a little bit of a positive mood again.”
Wednesday now turn their attentions to Saturday’s clash with Portsmouth for what will be their last home game of the 2024/25 season, and Röhl will be hoping to see his side go out on a high after what has been a challenging period.
