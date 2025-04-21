Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl revealed that he had held discussions with his players over an extraordinary round of post-match interviews undertaken following defeat at Stoke City on Friday.

The Wednesday boss, who was speaking to The Star after an impressive 2-1 win over Middlesbrough gave them a Hillsborough victory for the first time since New Years Day, credited his players for a high-energy performance. Goals for Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba earned the three points and the result serves as a welcome positive in what has been a chaotic final few weeks of the campaign.

Speaking after the drab 2-0 Stoke defeat amid continuing speculation over his future, Röhl suggested a ‘big group of players’ were not able to play his style of football at Championship level and warned that a lot must go right in Wednesday’s summer if they are to avoid a relegation scrap next season. The Star has reason to believe the themes of his press outburst garnered a predictably angry initial response from individuals within the changing room - though Röhl suggested talks had since then have proved positive.

“My players know that I am always honest to them,” he said in conversation with The Star. “We had a lot of meetings after the game and in these meetings I wanted to explain what I meant in this direction, what I meant after the game. Of course in this moment people can think a different way about what I did. I do not do this very often and in this moment I said what I felt. We (he and the players) said what we needed to say in the last 48 hours.

“I love my players and it was not the point. In this division, to make steps sideways instead of forwards means you make steps back. I am ambitious, it was for me so that everybody feels the manager is still ambitious to achieve something this season. I always make a reflection on myself. I tried to explain to my team and that was important, to give them the feeling that I am a human too.”

The content of the three interviews caused something of a ripple outside the club, with Röhl coming in for widespread criticism among Wednesday supporters for the first time since his arrival in October 2023. A feeling of relief filled Hillsborough at the final whistle of a coupon-busting win over Middlesbrough, with the Owls having controlled the game throughout, coming from behind yet again. Röhl was keen to praise the response and performance of his players.

“I can understand and in the last couple of days I got some criticism, but all in all this is my responsibility,” he said. “I got the flowers in the successful time and I got negative things now we didn’t win. This is my job.

“I tried today to help my players with the matchplan in some parts. In some parts I mad it a little bit more simple in some ways - don’t get me wrong it is not simple because they are not good enough, it was more about how we could help. The most important thing is that we got a lot of energy back from my group. This should be the headline I think, that the players did a fantastic job and not the manager today.”

