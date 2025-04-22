Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-overdue home win over Middlesbrough sent Sheffield Wednesday supporters out of the Easter weekend with reasons to be cheerful - and was achieved despite injuries having impacted their line-up.

The Owls named a makeshift defensive line-up with rookie Gabriel Otegbayo called in alongside midfield man Shea Charles - with both players earning praise from manager Danny Röhl for their efforts.

Of the four changes made to the side that lost at Stoke City on Good Friday, three were defenders - with centre-half pairing Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa left out of the squad altogether through injury. Pol Valentin also missed out alongside Michael Ihiekwe, who has suffered a cut to the ankle.

Röhl explained the injuries to The Star post-match and didn’t talk in terms of timescales, though there was a sense that none were thought to be too serious. With only two matches remaining in the campaign, it remains to be seen what roles the injured quartet are able to play.

“We had Max and Dish of course,” Röhl said. “Then there is Akin, it's hard because he comes back with a long, long injury and to play every three days is just not possible for him. We have to protect him. Dom we saw in a scan that he has problems with his ankle. Icky still has problems and Pol in the end had problems. We had six defenders out, five centre-backs.”

Wednesday played a simple but effective system that encouraged Yan Valery to invert as an extra midfielder at stages. Röhl said he had looked back at previous outings against Middlesbrough to make decisions over their defensive set-up and a patched-up Wednesday side took a fully deserved win as the more athletic line-up pushed past Boro’s more technical approach.

“It is not easy, but today I felt good for my back four,” he said. “Before the game we played twice against Middlesbrough, twice with a back five and it was a bit too passive because we could not get pressure on the ball. So I wanted to play with a back four, but if you really look it was more of a back three with Yan in the six position and it was fantastic. Big, big credit. The profile today was clear and my players did a fantastic job. They showed today it is a players' game and they should enjoy it.”

