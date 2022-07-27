Sheffield Wednesday may look to strengthen three positions as transfer window rolls on

The Owls have made eight signings so far after 13 players – including loanees – left the club earlier in the summer.

And with pre-season done and dusted, all eyes have switched to Saturday’s curtain-raising opener at home to Portsmouth and whether Wednesday can make a positive start to achieving their ambitions to climb back into the Championship at the second attempt – this time, if possible, automatically.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday look likely to bring in new players before the transfer window closes on September 1.

They’ve added promotion-winning experience, League One nous, physicality and goals to their squad. But it looks likely there’s more to come.

What are they still after?

Moore has said that the bulk of his business is done and that makes sense – key players have arrived to fill key positions.

“I could look at each department from the front line to the midfield, defence and goalkeeper,” he said a fortnight or so ago – before the addition of Tyreeq Bakinson.

“But the right person has to come because you don't want to sign someone for the sake of it. Everyone that we have signed has been signed for a reason and they have their part to play. They all add competition to the squad.”

Though their earlier work in the transfer market means there’s no mad scramble as is the case at other clubs, The Star has reason to believe the club are still very much open to the possibility of adding a third choice goalkeeper, another central defender and a pacy attacking player.

As Moore suggested, if other players were to become available, they may well be open to strengthening elsewhere.

What about loanees?

Moore’s recent history in the transfer market – both before and after he joined Wednesday – suggests a heavy leaning on the loan market.

His cash-tight Doncaster Rovers squads were littered with loanees in key positions and last season’s Owls squad contained a raft of them; nine loan players were brought in across the course of the last campaign as the club attempted to claw back lost ground and beef-up their squad after their registration restriction was lifted later than expected.

And while the Wednesday boss is well thought of within academy football and has already proven his ability to attract loan players from higher in the pyramid, his preference so far has been to focus on permanent deals, though Reece James has arrived on temporary terms from Blackpool.

It has been clear a shift to the loan market would only occur later in the window and as squads in the Premier League and Championship become more settled over the coming weeks, more attention could be placed on loan targets as they seek to put the final touches on the changing room.

Could anyone leave?

It seems likely at this stage that Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin could leave on loan, with both having received outside interest.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has retained interest from at least three clubs after Blackpool’s bid was rejected earlier this month and though they’re keen to keep hold of the youngster, it could be that Wednesday’s handling of the situation is determined by the progress of his contract negotiations.