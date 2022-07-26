Sheffield Wednesday in talks to nail down hot prospect youth international to pro contract

Northern Ireland youth international Pierce Charles, who has played a major part in the Owls’ pre-season schedule and travelled with the team to their training camp in Portugal earlier this month, turned 17 last week and so is eligible to sign professional contract terms.

And it seems Wednesday have wasted no time in trying to secure that contract, according to Owls boss Darren Moore.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to seal a new contract for young goalkeeper Pierce Charles, a Northern Ireland international at youth level.

“We’re in the process now of hopefully him signing,” he told BBC Sheffield. “We’re definitely looking to keep him on board.

“He’s a young goalkeeper we have really good, high expectations for, he’s shown a really good level of consistency and the mere fact he’s been around the first team at the age of 16 as a goalkeeper is testament to him.

“The shots and the power behind the saves he’s been pulling off, I was so impressed with him in Portugal.

“And it’s not only that, there’s the strength of him, his kicking strength and his accuracy has been absolutely first class.”

Charles – hugely rated at Middlewood Road – has spent time training alongside David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson this summer.