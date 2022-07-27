That’s according to Owls boss Darren Moore, who claimed the Argentinian side were never close to Wednesday’s valuation of the player after they had a six-figure bid rejected out of hand back in May.

Windass struggled with injuries last season but has played a full part in pre-season as Wednesday look to seal promotion to the Championship this time out.

Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass was the subject of interest from abroad this summer. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Moore has maintained throughout his time at Hillsborough how important Windass is to his plans.

Despite his injury woe, the now produced an incredible goal contribution in just a few matches as he returned towards the back end of the campaign.

And Moore expressed no surprise in that level of interest but played down the notion that a deal was ever considered.

“Listen, it's football,” he said. “I get it. I get the connection because the manager there had previously worked with him.

“But for that to work there would have been so much red tape and we didn't get anywhere near. The speculation I understand but it was never really at a point where it was considered seriously.”

Senior Talleres figures, including Caixinha, delivered a remarkable on-the-record running commentary of their side of proceedings through the South American media.

Asked what he thought of the way the Argentine club went about their business, Moore suggested they did so in a calculated manner and paid testament to Windass’ professionalism despite sustained media reports across several weeks.

He said: “It was carried out quite publicly. When that happens they're kind of putting it on the player to react or act in a certain way. I'm glad he never did. Those things happen because of the media hype.

“Clubs and people have their own media at the push of a button and I get it, but I was always pretty calm with it. I know when a deal is serious and when you have to consider it. I also know when it's all talk I didn't need to get involved in.