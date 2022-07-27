Could former Sheffield Wednesday man make Portsmouth debut at Hillsborough?

The two clubs meet in an eye-catching League One curtain-raiser on Saturday as both clubs look to set sail on a promotion campaign.

And Danny Cowley’s squad has been strengthened by the addition of Michael Morrison, the experienced former Wednesday defender, who signs on free transfer terms having left Reading earlier in the summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Morrison (right) has signed for Portsmouth and could make his debut against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The 32-year-old had attracted interest from the Championship but has joined Wednesday fellow third tier big boys.

His time at Hillsborough was short-lived, signing on undisclosed terms from Leicester City in January 2011 before moving to Charlton Athletic the following summer.

Cowley said on the signing: “We’re delighted to sign Michael, who brings a wealth of experience to our squad. He’s a fantastic character and will be able to offer great support to the younger members of our group.

“Michael has been a captain pretty much everywhere that he’s been and brings leadership qualities that will help drive our standards on and off the pitch.

“He’s been very successful in the Championship and has played regularly in that division over the past few years. He can sense danger and has got an excellent ability to read play, while he loves to defend and his organisational skills are great.”

Morrison’s addition is the latest move in what is something of a squad transition at Fratton Park.