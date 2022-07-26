Sheffield Wednesday missed out on ‘excellent’ mystery transfer target to top Championship team

Speaking to BBC Sheffield on Monday evening, the Owls boss discussed the changeable nature of the transfer market and revealed Wednesday were close to landing a major target before the mystery man was stolen away at the final moment by a Championship rival.

“We just missed out on an excellent player and I’m really sad we didn’t get him,” he said. “It’s not to say the players that we’ve got won’t excite the Wednesday fans but this one here would’ve been a real icing on the cake.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“Getting down the road, I thought we had it done and then one of the big Championship clubs came knocking and sometimes you can’t knock the player for that really. It was literally done, nearly.

“For us to miss out on that one, he was a good talent but that’s the way it is.

“At the same time, we’ve brought some top players in and we’ve beaten some Championship club to get them. So it works both ways.

“We’ve missed out on two that have gone to the Championship but you can’t knock it because of the players wanting to have that Championship football. It works both ways.”