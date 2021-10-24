Render, who has been training with Wednesday’s first team for some time now whilst playing for the U23s, was confirmed to have joined the Gingerbreads on a month-long loan spell on Saturday – and he wasted no time getting in on the action as he made his debut for the club.

The 21-year-old was given his first appearance by Palmer as they went up against Warrington Town, however it was a tough day at the office as he conceded twice in what ended up being a 2-1 defeat.

Wednesday’s young stopper was forced into a few saves by Warrington in a busy debut at South Kesteven Stadium, and it may be the first of many as Palmer’s side look to try and climb off the foot of the Northern Premier League table.