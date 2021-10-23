Sheffield Wednesday led again against Lincoln City, but threw it away yet again to draw 1-1.

Wednesdayites and Darren Moore thought they’d done enough to get three points on home soil after Dennis Adeniran’s second half strike, however the Owls once again managed to grasp a draw from the jaws of victory… They were booed off at half time, and at the final whistle.

It was a ponderous first half, from both teams really… The decision to play Marvin Johnson as a left-sided centre back raised a few eyebrows, but he wasn’t tested too much as neither side really managed to get going.

There was a fairly penalty shout for the hosts just after the half hour mark as Anthony Scully bustled his way into the Owls box, however Liam Palmer and Johnson were given the benefit of the doubt and Lincoln’s appeals were waved away by Martin Coy.

Wednesday struggled to properly get into the game, and while Adeniran and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru played with plenty of energy – and tried to drive them on – nothing seemed to stick.

Before Lincoln’s penalty claims, Saido Berahino’s through ball had just evaded Lee Gregory, and then with five minutes to go he forged a chance of his own, only to see his low effort at the near post well-saved by Josh Griffiths. It was their best chance of the half.

And just before the break the Imps got a glorious chance of their own following some comical defending from the Owls – but after former Wednesday attacker, Chris Maguire, had cutback to Lewis Fiorini, Bailey Peacock-Farrell got down low to keep the scores level.

It was 0-0 at the break, and boos rang out around S6 after another uninspiring first half.

And things didn’t get any better in the second 45. Wednesday started horribly, and Lincoln were probably unlucky not to take the lead as they flashed a couple of dangerous crosses across goal, and had another penalty appeal turned down. The Owls weren’t at the races.

Yet somehow, 10 minutes into the second half they found themselves 1-0 up, and the tide turned.

Dele-Bashiru was again at the heart of it as he fired an excellent drive at goal, and while Griffiths again saved well, it fell into the path of Adeniran – who found the back of the net from a tight angle. Wednesday didn’t deserve to be ahead, but they were.

And they continued to knock on the door after that. It was the jolt they seemed to need, and from there they seemed to take hold of the game. That was, however, until that dreaded final 10 minutes.

No team in League One has conceded more goals in the final 10 minutes of games than Wednesday this season, and it was the case once again as they were once more unstuck by a set piece – something that’s proving to be a bit of an Achilles heel. It’s something they need to fix, and quickly.