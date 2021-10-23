Sheffield Wednesday’s surprise decision on Marvin Johnson’s position explained

Marvin Johnson was used as a centre back by Sheffield Wednesday against Lincoln City.

It was widely thought that the Owls formation had changed from the 3-5-2 that started against Cambridge United earlier in the week, however when they lined up before kick off it became clear that it was the same setup but with Liam Palmer as a right-sided centre back and Johnson to Dominic Iorfa’s left.

Wednesday were 10 minutes away from victory at S6, and a clean sheet despite the changes, however were caught napping after taking a 1-0 lead.

When asked about the decision after the game, Moore told The Star, “On that left hand side he brings a natural balance for us… We lost Lewis Gibson, so having that left-hand side brings some balance and cohesion to the team. Also, we’re at home and we wanted to win the game. He’s more of an offensive player if you look at Marvin, so we had a more offensive player at the back to try and step on and help us win the game.

“I thought he was ok and delivered some good balls, but I’m disappointed we didn’t get the three points today.”

Johnson didn’t do much wrong in the game, and wasn’t at fault for the goal – another set piece – as the Owls let another lead slip at Hillsborough, making it eight points dropped from winning positions so far this season.