Sheffield Wednesday are in Papa John’s Trophy action this evening at home to Leicester City U21s. The clash against the Foxes gives them the chance to play some of their fringe and younger players.

Darren Moore’s side are currently 3rd in the League One after a decent start to the season. Here is a look at some of the latest news from around the third tier...

Bristol Rovers land free agent

Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of Scott Sinclair on a free transfer. The winger was released by Preston North End at the end of the last campaign and has found himself a new home now on a deal until January.

Sheffield Wednesday face Joey Barton’s side at Hillsborough next Wednesday and the former Premier League man is in contention to play. The Gas are currently 12th in the league and are 11 points behind the Owls.

Ex-Bolton Wanderers man retires

Former Bolton Wanderers full-back Jon Flanagan has announced his retirement from the game on his Twitter page (see below):

The once-capped England international has called time on his playing career at the age of 29. He rose up through the ranks at Liverpool before playing 51 times for their first-team.

Flanagan played for the Trotters on loan from the Reds as a youngster and later went on to have spells at Burnley, Rangers, Charleroi and HB Koge.

Exeter City recall youngster

Exeter City have recalled goalkeeper Harry Lee from his loan spell at Dorchester Town. The Grecians have decided to bring back the youngster ahead of their cup clash against Forest Green Rovers.