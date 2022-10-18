Centre-half Ben Heneghan earned huge plaudits for his effort at the heart of the Owls defence in their 2-0 win at Cambridge United.

The man mountain defender won nine headers in the clash – as many as the entire home side put together – and claimed another clean sheet as his side went to within a point of the automatic promotion places.

The team of the week is accumulated via whoscored.com statistics. There was no place for Lee Gregory, who scored both goals in the Cambridge win but didn’t do enough to get the nod ahead of Wycombe’s Sam Vokes and Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan has been selected in the League One team of the week. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Heneghan is joined in the team by a recent ex-Owl in Joe Wildsmith, who saved a penalty in Derby County’s 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley.