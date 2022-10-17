Sheffield Wednesday to come up against familiar face as FA Cup draw is confirmed

The Owls will welcome Morecambe to Hillsborough on a yet to be confirmed date between Friday November 4 and Monday November 6, in the days before Wednesday’s long trip to Southampton for their Carabao Cup third round clash.

The most likely kick-off time is 3pm on the Saturday but should Wednesday’s match be chosen for live TV coverage – as they were for their first round goalless draw with Plymouth Argyle last season – it could well be moved. Confirmation of any potential switch will arrive in the coming days.

Darren Moore’s men could well come up against former Owls Liam Shaw in the tie. The youngster is on loan at Morecambe from Celtic and has played seven times for the Shrimpers this season.

Darren Moore has got his wish with a home tie in the FA Cup.

Moore will no doubt be satisfied with the draw, having already admitted a home tie was his only real wish for logistical reasons.

Wednesday will be hoping to improve upon last year’s FA Cup effort, which saw them lose 3-0 at Plymouth after that 0-0 Hillsborough draw.

Though the have achieved a number of passages to the fifth round, the last time they went as far as the quarter final was the 1996/97 season.