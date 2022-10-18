That’s according to a report in The Sun, who suggest Plymouth Argyle boss Steve Schumacher is among the names being seriously considered to replace sacked former Wednesday boss Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion.

The Pilgrims are four points clear at the top of the table in League One, with Ipswich Town second and Wednesday a point back in third. Portsmouth’s defeat at Charlton Athletic last night means they dipped below Peterborough United on goal difference. Both are seven points behind the Owls.

Schumacher took over at Plymouth less than a year ago in December 2021 following the departure of Ryan Lowe to Championship Preston North End.

Lowe had taken Plymouth to play-off contention but eventually they ran out of steam in the 2021/22 campaign, falling out of the top six on the last day of the season.

It remains to be seen what comes of the Baggies’ reported interest in Schumacher. Pilgrims fans will be hoping it does nothing to destabilise a fine start to the season that saw Schumacher claim the League One manager of the month for September and continue their form to sit top of the current table.

Plymouth won out in an entertaining clash with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.