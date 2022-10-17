One teenager and points to prove: Alex Miller’s Sheffield Wednesday XI to take on Leicester City under-21s in pictures
It’s the deadest of dead rubbers, isn’t it? A glorified friendly against a bunch of teenagers in an stadium that will echo. Long live the Pizza Cup.
Sheffield Wednesday take on Leicester City’s under-21 side on Tuesday evening at Hillsborough. Wednesday are out of the competition having lost their two previous group matches and, well, let’s just say focus is elsewhere.
But there is a match to be won, there will be opportunities for some of Wednesday’s fringe players to press their cases for further league involvement and there will be paying customers to impress.
What is for sure is that the team named for the clash won’t be made up of youngsters. Darren Moore told The Star over the weekend it would be a squad made up of seniors.
“It's a chance to give one or two some minutes on the pitch,” he said.
“It's at home, which is great, and what it will do is get minutes in the legs. We've then got Saturday and there's a lot of games coming. We'll need the squad. It will get them ready for the matches ahead.”
But how will Wednesday line up? With a focus on run-outs for those who haven’t had many and the resting of players who could use a night with their feet up, here’s the side our man Alex Miller would consider...