EFL stance confirmed with Sheffield Wednesday hoping to sign goalkeeper Joe Lumley on emergency loan
Cardiff City goalkeeper Horvath was brought in in August after the seriousness of injury to Pierce Charles became known, with the EFL offering special dispensation on ratifying a medium-term deal which would otherwise have been stopped due to registration embargoes placed on the club in light of their financial failings in recent months. The USA international was sent off late into their defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday and will sit out of the midweek welcoming of Middlesbrough through suspension.
The absences of both Charles and Horvath leave Henrik Pedersen’s side without a recognised senior goalkeeper. And as per the terms of ‘EFL Regulation 58 Emergency Goalkeeper Loan’, Wednesday are allowed to bring in an emergency loanee for a seven-day period as a matter of course. The Star understands that the current restrictions will not stand in their way and an emergency loan signing will be ratified should the Owls be able to line one up.
A deal that is in the works is that of Joe Lumley from Bristol City. The Star understands reports that the Owls are in talks with the Robins over an emergency seven day loan are accurate and that the player is receptive to the short-term move.
The 30-year-old former Boro man would be in line to make his Owls debut against the club he made 39 appearances for between 2021 and 2023. The Tottenham Hotspur youth product started out in senior football at QPR and was the subject of a number of loan stints including a 2020 switch to South Yorkshire side Doncaster Rovers. He has also played for Reading and Southampton and signed for Bristol City as a free agent in the summer.
Lumley has played 152 times at Championship level and stepped out for the Robins in two Carabao Cup matches earlier this season.