The next couple of days appear to be important ones for the long-awaited return of Nathaniel Chalobah to Sheffield Wednesday contention, with fresh clarity also having been given on when to expect the same for Di’Shon Bernard.

One-cap England international Chalobah has had a stop-start Owls career to date but has proven an important figure in many of the 19 matches he has featured in. With Wednesday’s squad small in number, a return for the 30-year-old would be a welcome boost as they look to navigate a busy fixture schedule heading into next month’s international break.

Chalobah scored the goal that put the Owls ahead at Leicester City on the opening day of the season but hobbled out of the clash after half an hour. There have been setbacks, but manager Henrik Pedersen is hopeful he could be back available as soon as the weekend having hit a second minor setback in the latter stages of his rehabilitation - though care will be taken on easing him in. The start of this week appears to be an important few days.

Nathaniel Chalobah has been missing since the opening day of the season. | Getty Images

“There was a little setback but I hope he will be on the pitch next week,” Pedersen told The Star. “Maybe the Oxford game, maybe the week after. I think we can start to integrate him slowly around the team again. On Monday and Tuesday we will know more.”

Winger Olaf Kobacki is also expected back in training this week having missed a month of action. Pierce Charles remains on a timescale of several weeks and long-term absentee Di’Shon Bernard is now expected back sometime towards Christmas.

On Bernard, Pedersen said: “He's doing really good but there are still some small challenges before he can make the next step and here we wait for a new conversation with the doctor, I think next week. After that we will know more on how we can progress him or what we have to do with him. I think it will be maybe the middle of December before we see him on the pitch with full power.”

