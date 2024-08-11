Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are ahead against Plymouth Argyle thanks to a lovely goal scored by Jamal Lowe - and a lucky own goal.

The Owls take on the Pilgrims this afternoon for their opening fixture for the new campaign, and it also signifies the start of Danny Röhl’s first full season in charge at Hillsborough.

Fans were always going to be intrigued to see how the German lined up today following a whole host of new signings in the summer, and it’s safe to say that his first named side is slightly different to the one that survived the drop on the last day against Sunderland just a few months ago.

One big decision has seen Di’Shon Bernard named in the XI in place of Akin Famewo, who has been left out of the squad completely. We’ll have more on that as we hear it.

And things are going so far - you can check out Lowe’s opener here:

Then there were two...

But Wednesday weren’t done yet:

Smith then got in on the action before the final whistle:

This is how the two teams line up today:

Wednesday:

Beadle, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), Gassama, Musaba, Windass, J. Lowe

Plymouth:

Hazard, Ogbeta, Cissoko, Whittaker, Bundu, Gibson (c), Gyabi, Galloway, Tijani, Forshaw, Palsson

