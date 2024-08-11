Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Should he step out onto the Hillsborough pitch to take on Plymouth Argyle this afternoon, Dominic Iorfa will have played in his seventh season for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls defender is better versed than many in the ups and downs of Sheffield Wednesday having arrived in South Yorkshire in January 2019. Six permanent managers later, he’s as entering the new campaign with as much anticipation as ever.

Wednesday’s curtain-raising battle at S6 this afternoon comes after a fascinating pre-season in which a swathe of new players have arrived, standards have raised and new technical methods have been worked on. For all the momentum achieved since the arrival of Danny Röhl, conversations with those within the camp have offered a sense of a fresh start buoyed with the momentum built by their survival last time out.

With a full summer to work with Röhl and his coaching staff, Iorfa chose to step away from any bold predictions on what can be achieved this season but feels the Owls can press on with their process. And he’s been hugely impressed by how they’ve built up to their date with the Pilgrims.

Iorfa told The Star: “He’s continued a lot of themes on last season, but when he came in we had so many games so we didn’t have too much time for the length of training sessions and the detail that he would normally like to do. He wasn’t able to do that because he was having games every Saturday, Tuesday. In pre-season we’ve gone into so much detail, different topics each week be it in possession or out of possession, playing from the back, final third.

“We’ve been able to go into more detail and that’s been impressive. Those are the things he touched on last season, but we couldn’t go into that level of detail. Having had these six weeks together, we had time to go into all that detail. It really has been very impressive.”

A home clash delivers opportunity for Wednesday to get things going. Assuming he features, Iorfa will make his 199th Championship appearance this afternoon and his 166th for the Owls. The feeling of taking the field at S6 is one, he says, that never gets old.

“It’ll be good to be back, starting off at home as well,” he said. “The fans will turn out in numbers, so it should be a good day all round. Hopefully we can start the season well and give the fans something to cheer. Walking out there is the best feeling, really. You work all week to impact the game, so walking out in front of a packed-out Hillsborough in front of family and friends and a good attendance. It never gets old and it’s something I look forward to. It feels a while since our last home game and that was a good day so hopefully this can match that.”