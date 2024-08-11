Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl is looking forward to locking horns with Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney this afternoon and believes the Owls are well-set to pick up where they left off last season.

Röhl’s side will look to record a fourth Championship win on the spin after taking maximum points in their last three matches last time out to complete a historic survival mission. With new faces, a new approach and new expectations, the German boss is raring to go.

“You feel it in the week, everybody just wants to play now,” Röhl said in his pre-match press conference. “Pre-season is nice, friendly games against strong opponents are nice, but now you want to start. You feel it in your body, in your mindset, on the pitch, everybody is sharp. Now we want to start. This is what we’ve been waiting for. Hopefully we have a good atmosphere in the stadium, I really missed this in the last three months.”

The match will pit former Bayern Munich and Germany assistant Röhl against another football high achiever in Wayne Rooney. A legendary player with Manchester United and England, the 38-year-old is looking to kickstart his management career after a short-lived reign at Birmingham City last season. One of his two wins in 15 league matches with the Blues registered against the Owls.

Though their paths never crossed during their time at the very top of the game, Röhl thinks fondly of Rooney - though he’s all-out to get one back on the Scouser this afternoon. “Last season when we played at Birmingham he was welcoming,” Röhl said. “We spoke, he was very smart and I like him. But I don't like that we lost. It was a difficult one at that time, we will see each other again. We are both managers for our teams, we both want to take points and win. I think he is a good guy.”

Plymouth chose a different path to Wednesday in pre-season, playing the likes of Cheltenham Town, Torquay United, Bristol Rovers and MK Dons. With a home crowd behind them, Röhl’s side enter the clash as favourites but the Owls boss is taking nothing for granted despite expressing a huge satisfaction with how they’ve prepared.

He said: “It’s a different pre-season, we played against first division teams, they played a mix of League One, League Two teams. A pre-season is a pre-season, you don’t really know what happens. Wayne will try to bring his style of football in. We will see where we are, it is a normal start into a season, everybody wants to try and have a good start and this is our challenge.

“When I see how we have improved week to week and how strong we are in every phase of the game, what I has seen in training and in the last days, I am positive and we should bring our intensity on the pitch with our stadium behind us. If we do this we have a good chance.”