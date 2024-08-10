Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth Argyle are the visitors to Hillsborough on Sunday as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to kick off their 2024/25 season with a bang.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Röhl appears to have the full breadth of his outfield squad available for the curtain-raiser of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s most eagerly anticipated Championship seasons for many years. The Owls welcome Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle to S6 on Sunday to kick off a campaign in which many are hoping they can challenge in the top half of the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player workloads have been carefully managed throughout the summer to build fitness without the running the risk of injury. Unlike in previous summers, Wednesday have avoided injury to key men and though there have been minor scrapes along the way, it appears they head into the season with only experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer as their only concern.

Asked on the condition of his squad ahead of the Pilgrims visit, Röhl reported no issues and suggested a healthy competition for places within the squad.

“I saw this week that we worked hard and you feel it from the players, you see players thinking now OK which team they are in at the moment and in what position they are in, they are looking,” he said. “I have spoken to some players about the futures, this is my leaning, to give them a clear picture of where they are at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We push each other to perform well, in some positions we have a big, big challenge, who is a starter, who comes as a sub. But as I have said before, we will not achieve our goals with just 11 players, we need a number of players and a good squad. If we do this, we have a great opportunity.”