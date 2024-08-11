Status of Wrexham talks with Sheffield Wednesday over Michael Smith deal revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ambitious League One side Wrexham are in talks with Sheffield Wednesday with regard to the signing of striker Michael Smith, The Star understands.

On Saturday Football Insider reported that the 32-year-old was the subject of talks between the two clubs and these reports are understood to be accurate - though The Star understands parties are some way off an agreement as things stand.

It’s believed Wrexham are not the only club to have expressed an interest in the experienced target man, who is in the final year of his Wednesday contract, though if he is to leave the club they do appear to be his most likely destination as things stand.

Smith played an important but bit-part role in Wednesday’s season last time out, starting only 11 league games. That came after a debut campaign in League One in which he starred as the Owls’ top scorer as the club rose to promotion in remarkable circumstances.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl told The Star earlier this week that despite the signing of Ike Ugbo, the club remain in the market for further firepower and that the intention was to build a stable of strikers who offer different profiles and attributes. Given Smith’s skillset, it could be that the German looks to line up a more physical replacement if Smith is to make an exit from S6.

The likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and Mallik Wilks are expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes on August 30. A host of clubs are said to be interested in youngster Cadamarteri while Rotherham United are furthest on with talks over a loan deal for Wilks. The Star is led to believed further players could leave as Wednesday’s squad refresh rolls on.

“Some clubs are looking for our players,” Röhl said on Thursday. “It starts now and this is normal. We are in some positions where we are proactive and this is the honest conversations we have had, to give some players a clear picture and schedule for what we want to do.

“We will see who moves, but the big thing - and this was a crucial part in January - I was always very open with them. This is sometimes hard for them. Now we have games and games and maybe you have time you are not in the squad or you are just on the bench, but the important thing is they know where they are in the club.”