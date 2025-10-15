Sheffield Wednesday issue a race against time for new football regulator

Alan Biggs on the ongoing crisis at Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It won’t happen, of course, but let’s just fantasise for a moment that someone did offer the £100m Dejphon Chansiri is said to want for Sheffield Wednesday.

And here’s the really confounding thing …

Does anybody think that would automatically end the matter? No, me neither. Wouldn’t he then top up his demands still higher, start an auction on a “sale” process that’s long seemed to be purely hypothetical?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s how mad it all is, the nub of the problem, how unreasonable and irrational the whole scenario has become.

And why it’s become a race against time for the new independent football regulator to gather up and exert its powers to remove the danger of Chansiri grabbing another financial lifeline in the January transfer window.

I have no doubt that the IFR can force him out - in time. How much time and how much further damage are the issues. But it’s just as important to ensure that proper, fully vetted, new ownership is secured at a time when the word “fakeover” is in currency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, I’d reckon supporters should stay on their guard should “news” leak out of any imminent takeover deal being struck.

The temptation might be to flood back, refill the club financially as well as spiritually. But logic and history confirms the wisdom of awaiting Chansiri’s official departure, the moment of no return.

Otherwise, it would barely stretch anyone’s imagination for the goalposts to be shifted at the last minute, leading to suspicion of an obvious refuelling tactic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything is on its head as a result of this dystopian and reviled regime - with the Trust-led boycott of Middlesbrough’s visit next Wednesday another landmark from a parallel universe.

Who ever imagined that fans might incur the wrath of other fans by going to a game rather than staying away?

Who could have thought you’d ever see a Hillsborough with barely any blue-and-white in the ground, only black-and-gold? Or, as per next midweek perhaps, a Hillsborough with hardly any home fans at all?

Who could have envisaged beatings for the team on the field being open to interpretation as a “victory” in respect of removing the owner?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But don’t imagine there’s no togetherness in all this. Coaches, players, club staff and supporters are really on the same page, whether they are allowed to say so or not.

Only one man is excluded from the togetherness of this great club. Only one man is the cause of unhappiness and distress. And only that man, pending the earnest entry of the regulator, has the power, plus the moral duty, to end this misery.

The sooner he recognises that and leaves the better for everyone, including himself.