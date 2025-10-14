Over 2,500 Sheffield Wednesday fans are expected to head over to West Bromwich Albion’s Hawthorns on November 1st.

There’s a big push for Wednesdayites to boycott the upcoming game against Middlesbrough as part of continued protests against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri at Hillsborough, and there’s a chance that the away support could outweigh the home ones after Boro supporters sold out their allocation of 3,699 tickets for Wednesday night.

The lowest attendance at an Owls league game during Chansiri’s time at the club was 18,581 against MK Dons back in November 2021, though that’s expected to be ‘beaten’ next week when Rob Edwards’ side come to town, a few days after Henrik Pedersen and his boys have played in front of a sold-out away end at Charlton Athletic.

And it’s expected to be much of the same on November 1st when the Owls take on West Brom, and today it was revealed that they’ve been given 2,542 tickets for the game in the West Midlands, which will go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am before general sale begins on October 21st - if they make it that far.

Despite their troubles off the field, and tough time on the pitch as well, Wednesday fans have travelled in numbers all season, and unless a specific boycott is called for an away game then that’s likely to remain the case going forward. The lack of money going to Chansiri from away-day sales is given as reason for the continued support on the road.

Wednesday’s players will at least go into the next few games with their wages paid after they finally came through on Tuesday, however by the time this trip to WBA comes along they may be back in the same boat once again.