Danny Cadamarteri knows what it’s like to play professionally from a young age - and he’s tried to use his experiences to aid his Sheffield Wednsday-raised kids.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadamarteri, who spent time with the Owls academy as a coach for a period, has seen both of his children climb through the ranks at Middlewood Road, with Bailey the first to make headlines as he moved up into the senior team as a teenager, while Caelan-Kole’s stock rose quickly before he was recently sold to Manchester City for a seven-figure sum.

Their dad, a former Premier League player himself, sat down with the All Wednesday show this week to discuss what it’s like raising two boys with aspirations of following in his footsteps, and the lessons that he’s learned along the way. He also touched on how tough it was for his youngest to swap Sheffield for Manchester, and how proud he was to see his oldest do something he didn’t - score at senior international level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as we’re joined by Danny to discuss all that and more in the latest episode. It’s a fascinating watch.

Danny Cadamarteri talks Bailey, Caelan-Kole and the Owls academy

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join