'A better footy dad' - Insight into raising a Sheffield Wednesday striker from an ex-Premier League forward
Cadamarteri, who spent time with the Owls academy as a coach for a period, has seen both of his children climb through the ranks at Middlewood Road, with Bailey the first to make headlines as he moved up into the senior team as a teenager, while Caelan-Kole’s stock rose quickly before he was recently sold to Manchester City for a seven-figure sum.
Their dad, a former Premier League player himself, sat down with the All Wednesday show this week to discuss what it’s like raising two boys with aspirations of following in his footsteps, and the lessons that he’s learned along the way. He also touched on how tough it was for his youngest to swap Sheffield for Manchester, and how proud he was to see his oldest do something he didn’t - score at senior international level.
You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as we’re joined by Danny to discuss all that and more in the latest episode. It’s a fascinating watch.
Danny Cadamarteri talks Bailey, Caelan-Kole and the Owls academy
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Owls face transfer 'challenge' with Pedersen waiting on EFL status