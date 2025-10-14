Sheffield Wednesday could receive a bit of a boost this weekend as they take on Charlton Athletic in their Championship return.

The Owls have had a bit of time off during the international break, with Henrik Pedersen looking to keep his squad as fresh as possible following some demanding fixtures in recent weeks, and he’ll be hoping it pays off at the Valley as Wednesday go in search of some more valuable points.

Wednesday haven’t had the best luck on the injury front this season, with plenty of players having already spent time on the sidelines either with serious or more short-term injuries, but this weekend could see one of those who picked up a knock return to action after Reece Johnson made progress in his recovery.

Johnsonm ade a strong start to the season after being handed a chance at senior level, and before getting injured against Grimsby Town last month had featured in six games across all competitions - being named in every matchday squad as well.

He missed out on the last four fixtures after picking up a cut in the defeat to Grimsby, but was back playing for the U21s over the weekend as they secured a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic. Jack Hunt, who is back training with the Owls, also featured.

Now, with a trip to Charlton a few days away, Johnson will be itching to get himself back in the mix and continue to climb up the ladder at Wednesday, however how his injury reacted to his time on the field against Wigan will decide whether he’s able to make the trip down to London or not.

Elsewhere, Nathaniel Chalobah is nearing a return from his injury, while both Pierce Charles and Di’Shon Bernard are only expected back around November/December. Gui Siqueira is out for the season.