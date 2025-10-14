Sheffield Wednesday have officially stepped out of one EFL regulation breach after paying players - but remain firmly locked in a registration embargo with five breaches still to clear.

After assurances from the club that September payment dues would be settled early this week, The Star revealed on Tuesday morning that Wednesday had settled outstanding payments owed to salaried non-football employees some two weeks on from their scheduled September payday. Senior players were not paid first thing but did see their outstanding wages settled sometime around midday.

Until this evening the non-payment of players was one of six Wednesday breaches listed on the EFL Embargo Reporting Service - a tally that set an unwanted new record for the most concurrent broken regulations listed since the site started to publicly reflect proceedings in June 2021. The payment of their players has seen the breach removed.

The Owls are still locked in a registration embargo with five regulation breaches remaining; Regulation 16.21.8 - Future Financial Information, P&S Rule 2.10.3 - Secure Funding, Regulation 17.3 - HMRC Reporting, Regulation 52.2.5 - Amounts due to another club, Article 48.1 - Football Creditors.

