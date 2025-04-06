'Beaten boxer' Danny Röhl, highlights and more: A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Hull City defeat

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 6th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday lost narrowly to Hull City on Saturday, but so much of the talk afterwards was nothing to do with football.

A Charlie Hughes header in stoppage time proved to be a fitting ending at the end of a dismal week for the Owls in which players went unpaid and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, confirmed that they are just days away from a three-window transfer embargo. That, as you would imagine, was everyone was talking about.

There was a sense of apathy in the stadium, a quiet Hillsborough amid the circumstances, and in his post-match press conference Röhl was described as having the look of a ‘beaten boxer’ by our man on the ground, Alex Miller. You can see part of what he had to say in the video at the top of the page, while the highlights from the game - including some good goalkeeping from both stoppers - can be seen below:

Röhl could be seen trudging off the field of play after the final whistle, looking somewhat crestfallen as the club’s wait for a home win extended to seven games, and plenty of fans are seeing that - and his post-match comments - as being the beginning of the end for his time at S6. What do you make of this?

Meanwhile, for the rest of the fallout, including word on his future from the man himself, some thoughts from Ruben Selles, and more, we’ve got you covered here:

